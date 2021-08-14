Irish Olympian Jack Woolley hospitalised following incident in Dublin

Irish Olympian Jack Woolley hospitalised following incident in Dublin

Jack Woolley represented Ireland in Taekwondo in this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Picture: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 17:00
Michelle McGlynn

Warning: graphic image below

Team Ireland Olympian Jack Woolley is being treated in hospital following an alleged assault in Dublin last night.

Jack, who competed in Taekwondo in Tokyo, has posted photos on social media of himself covered in blood and with large cuts to his face.

He says he was crossing the street when he was punched in the mouth.

The Tallaght man had been enjoying a night out with friends when he says a gang of men and women "began violently attacking people".

"Luckily, I was able to phone an ambulance and stay conscious," he said on social media, adding that his friends stayed with him and helped him.

Gardaí say they attended the scene of an assault at Grattan Bridge at around 12.40am and a man in his 20s was taken to St James's Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Speaking in an online video posted this afternoon, the 22-year-old Olympian says he has been waiting since last night to get surgery.

Taking the time to thank people for their messages and concern, Jack assured people that it "looks worse than it is".

