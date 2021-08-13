Motorcyclist fatally injured after collision with vehicle 

A man has died this evening after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in the townland of of Kilberry, Athy, Co. Kildare at around 6.10pm on the R417.
Gardaí are investigating the incident and the scene of the collision remains closed as Garda Forensic Investigators are at the scene.
Local diversions are in place.
The man was fatally injured after his motorcycle collided with the vehicle and he was removed from the scene in serious condition to Nass General Hospital by ambulance.
He since passed away this evening and a post-mortem is due to take place
Gardaí have said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
An investigation is underway and anyone with any information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on (059) 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.