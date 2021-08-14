Insurance proves a bump in the road for Cork roller skate group 

A roller skate group's dream of an indoor arena has been dashed by insurers’ refusals to cover them, with one quote coming in at €8,000.

East Cork Rollers, who already meet on Wednesdays at Horgan’s Quay, Cork, said it was instead expanding its activities outdoors and wants enthusiasts to join them at the farmers’ market area of Midleton’s Market Green for Friday night skate nights.

Group founder Gillian Newman said as the wider group evolved, their hopes of exploring the various disciplines of indoor roller skating hit a stone wall.

The East Cork Rollers was founded by Gillian Newman. Picture: Christy Parker

“We have been offered a venue but Irish insurers won’t even give a quote. One British company quoted €8,000, which we couldn’t afford and they withdrew it anyway following Brexit," she said.

Last December, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) was asked to examine the issue of public liability insurance, after public testimony from the likes of business and social groups saying its cost has become one of their biggest hindrances.

The CCPC found public liability premiums rose by up to 20% on average in the past three years.

Playgrounds and other family-orientated activities have fallen victim to the crisis.

In recent weeks, the last remaining firm that carries out independent inspection and certification to those types of venues, Play Services Ireland Ltd (PSI) in Lisburn, said bodily injury cover was withdrawn by its insurer.

PSI said it could not now certify new outdoor and indoor playgrounds, which is necessary for such facilities to have for health and safety.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) in its 2020 report said it dealt with 26,009 new personal injuries claims and awarded total compensation to accident victims of more than €206m in that year, a decrease of 16%.

The Newmans, from left, Calypso, Conor, Ériu and Gillian. Picture: Christy Parker

It said the reduction in claims should impact insurance costs significantly.

PIAB chief executive Rosalind Carroll said: "Claims costs are reducing significantly due to lower volumes and lower values and this new environment is ripe for premium reductions."

East Cork Rollers has not let the setback get them down too much.

Gillian’s husband Conor and young daughters Ériu and Calypso joined her, as did an ever increasing circle of strangers-turned-friends who responded to social media inducements.

“A medical condition prevents Conor from walking long distances with the family, but he can skate with us indefinitely," said Ms Newman.

With insurance cover not a requisite for skating at public locations, the participants avail of various skate parks and greenways such as Carrigaline/Crosshaven and Blackrock/Passage West.

By contrast, public spaces like Horgan’s Quay and Market Green offer a different experience, where “we basically skate in circles to music”, Ms Newman said.

Purchased new skating equipment costs under €250.

“We announce if a skate area is suitable for beginners but everyone partakes at their own risk," Ms Newman said.

East Cork Rollers meet in Midleton 7pm-9pm. Contact via Facebook messenger and Instagram; e-mail: eastcorkrollers@gmail.com.