More than 42,000 children register for Covid vaccine

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 15:29
Shauna Bowers

More than 42,000 children aged 12 to 15 years old had registered for the Covid-19 vaccine by mid-morning on Thursday, the head of the HSE has said.

The vaccine portal opened for this age group late on Wednesday evening, and HSE chief executive Paul Reid, said the vaccination campaign is now in its “final leg”.

Mr Reid said previous trends have shown a steady registration in the days following the opening of the portal.

However, he added the HSE was “pleasantly surprised” by the high level of registration in the first few hours.

The vast majority of these people registered online, with 700 registering through the HSE call line.

Mr Reid said they intend to offer appointments to these young people as soon as they become available.

“We are utilising the weekend. We do expect to have extended hours to support parents,” he said.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the National Immunisation Office (NIO) and Paul Reid, CEO, HSE at Dr Steevens’ Hospital for the weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19. Picture: Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland
Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the National Immunisation Office (NIO) and Paul Reid, CEO, HSE at Dr Steevens’ Hospital for the weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19. Picture: Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland

Dr Lucy Jessop, director of the National Immunisation Office, said there are around 280,000 children in this age cohort.

She said probably a lot of parents will be making the decision as to whether to vaccinate their children in the coming days.

On the vaccination of under 12s, Dr Jessop said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had not yet licensed any vaccines for children under 12.

However, she said if and when it is licensed, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will then consider the evidence before issuing advice to health officials on the vaccination of this cohort.

“It is something we would need to see information from the companies,” Dr Jessop added.

By this weekend, 90% of adults will be partially vaccinated, and 80% will be fully vaccinated, Mr Reid said.

“After a horrendous 17 months… the vaccination programme has served to facilitate the reopening of society,” he added.

