Distressing cases reveal inadequacy of disability services

Over 1,000 complaints about residential care services have now been received by the Office of the Confidential Recipient, a new report shows. The distressing cases include:

A woman with significant intellectual disability and autism whose service provider decided to move her without transition or consent to a residential facility 60km away from her community;

A power wheelchair user with severe brain injury who was refused access to a new chair without a ‘driving test’;

Parents in their 80s suffering with blindness and heart conditions were unable to get residential care for their daughter who has a significant intellectual disability;

Residents with severe mental health issues not given technology to communicate with their family during the lockdowns.

The independent service was set up by the HSE in 2014 to resolve confidential complaints following the Áras Attracta intellectual disability service scandal in Co Mayo.

Limerick-based confidential recipient Leigh Gath said the complaints show services for people with disabilities are wholly inadequate.

“It has to be noted that thousands of people with disabilities are now on waiting lists, waiting before they can get any level of service,” she said.

Many people who do receive a service and are contacting my office receive less than an hour a day support, to get out of bed, wash, dress, shower, be fed and be put back to bed before 8pm, as services cost more later in the evening.

The report, covering 2019 and 2020 and published earlier today, showed 320 new concerns received. Disability services account for 282, mental health for 22, primary care for nine. There were two complaints about hospitals and five about private nursing homes.

In 2019, complaints focused on lack of funding for suitable residential and respite places, assessments, and equipment. This included wheelchairs and incontinence sheets, Ms Gath said:

One of the things that really stood out to me was the anger of younger people with disabilities who have to make the choice of accepting nursing home care at a young age (some in their 20s and 30s) or staying in the community with no supports — an impossible situation.

She described 2020 as “extremely difficult” despite an increase in funding due to severe visiting restrictions. The number of complaints about mental health residential centres rose, especially around communication.

Concerns about safeguarding

“A number of facilities have been very slow to respond to these concerns,” Ms Gath said.

Concerns about safeguarding and abuse came to 119, including allegations of physical violence between residents. Concerns were also raised about potential financial abuse around family inheritances.

Complaints about delays in arranging residential care increased last year to 73 from 22 the year before.

Parents in their 80s told Ms Gath of fears for their daughter’s safety as they can no longer run after her when she runs out the door, or give her critical epilepsy medication.

• Contact the service via LoCall on 1890 100014; email leigh.gath@crhealth.ie, or write to the Vocational Training Centre, Dooradoyle, Limerick.