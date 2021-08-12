Ireland has donated over a million Covid vaccines to vulnerable countries

Ireland has donated more than one million Covid-19 vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries, UNICEF has announced.

Companies and individuals in Ireland raised over €2.5m weeks after the official launch of the UNICEF Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign.

The campaign invites people in Ireland getting vaccinated to give a vaccine to someone in need, meaning one million doses will now be delivered to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in countries that have limited access to vaccines.

The donation of one million vaccines from Ireland has helped UNICEF’s aim to support the delivery of two billion Covid vaccines this year.

Peter Power, the executive director of UNICEF Ireland, says the response from people across Ireland has been inspiring.

“We have been simply blown away by the incredible gratitude and solidarity for others that people in Ireland have shown.

We have never witnessed anything like it before.

“We all know that nobody is safe until everyone is safe, and that no child is safe, until everyone they rely on is safe,” he said.

Mr Power said it was “astonishing” that some countries have vaccination rates of less than 5%, while wealthy countries have vaccinated the vast majority of their populations.

“By supporting this campaign in huge numbers Irish people have recognised that inequity and have taken this tangible expression of solidarity with people who have no access to vaccines,” he said.

As Ireland progresses through its vaccination rollout aiming to have 90% of the adult population vaccinated by September, and 75% of the population aged 16 now vaccinated, Covid-19 remains a global threat to poorer countries around the world.

“This is the most critical mission in the world right now, and we simply could not do this without the incredible generosity of people and companies in Ireland.

“Donations to the campaign help ensure that vaccines get to the most remote and isolated places in the world.

“Every donation helps us store vaccines safely using secure cold chain equipment.

“They mean more health workers are vaccinated and protected against Covid-19 and that vulnerable families and children receive the life-saving care they need to survive,” Mr Power said.

Ireland’s support in the campaign is aiding UNICEF lead the largest-ever vaccine procurement and supply operation as part of the global COVAX Facility.

COVAX has already delivered over 175m doses to 138 countries, since March this year.

However, UNICEF says more funding is needed in order to achieve its historic mission.