Midwives call on maternity hospitals to ease visiting restrictions and focus on women's care

The Midwives Association of Ireland has called on maternity hospitals to further ease visiting restrictions to offer “respectful and dignified care” to pregnant women.

Restrictions were imposed to protect women and staff during the pandemic but families have queried why they are still in place. Pregnant women can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 which carries the risk of Covid Placentitis in pregnancy.

This is the first time the association has taken a collective stance on restrictions. A spokeswoman said maternity care changed dramatically when services “entered uncharted water" during the pandemic.

“The Midwives Association of Ireland (MAI) acknowledges that the HSE and government have a duty of care to protect midwives and all other hospital workers," she said.

“It is now time to urgently turn the focus to women's human right to have respectful and dignified care.” Hospital midwives, who are employees of the HSE, have been in “a very difficult position” she said.

“To those expectant parents accessing maternity care; we see you, we hear you and we care,” she said.

In March 2020 the association wrote to the HSE and Department of Health with suggestions including working with community midwives and providing more antenatal care outside of hospitals.

“The MAI at that time acknowledged that we were then in a very fluid and developing situation,” the spokeswoman said. “However, 19 months into the pandemic and particularly following the high rates of uptake in the vaccination program, we would consider that these alternative solutions should be revisited immediately.”

The MAI welcomed an international study on restrictions led by Professor Joan Lalor at Trinity College Dublin which found that many restrictions are not evidence-based.

The midwifery spokeswoman said: “Most importantly, concerns were identified that restrictions may have a long-term negative impact on mothers and their families.”

This film was made possible by the brave Irish men & women who lent us their stories of pregnancy & loss during Covid.

The recent guidelines on maternity restrictions are more distraction than solution.

We have to do better.



Made by myself & Paul Horan#everyparkedcartellsastory

She also warned of the pandemic’s effect on midwives.

“We acknowledge the impact this has had both physically and emotionally, impacting not only on themselves but on their families and workplace too during this extraordinary life event,” she said.

Over the summer some maternity hospitals were able to ease restrictions. This was most obvious in the standalone Dublin hospitals, and recently University Hospital Galway (UHG) was praised for changes.

Campaigner Yvonne Aherne said she is relieved and grateful her husband can attend their 20-week scan next week in Galway.

Ms Aherne, a representative of the Irish Birth Movement, said: “I am very lucky, it’s a bit different now. They have gone beyond the (HSE) guidelines and relaxed the restrictions beyond them.” However she said parts of the pathway remain inaccessible.

She said: “Still my husband couldn’t be with me for my antenatal appointment, the first time hearing the heart-beat. That was a huge loss for him.” She took part in protests outside the hospital, and described the earlier part of her pregnancy as “isolating and difficult”.

Ms Aherne said it is hard to understand why the hospitals cannot ease restrictions at similar rates, or why they do not offer partners PCR tests. A spokeswoman for UHG confirmed changes to restrictions are available on their website.