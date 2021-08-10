People still opting to dine outside even in bad weather 

The reopening of indoor dining through the digital Covid pass has been largely successful for businesses, but outdoors is still the most popular option out of ease, owners have said.

Since July 26, hospitality businesses could serve fully vaccinated people indoors, if the patrons showed their vaccination card or the digital Covid pass.

Every adult must also bring along official identification such as a driving licence with a photo, and businesses must verify these documents prior to allowing an individual to dine indoors.

Ernest Cantillon, who owns Sober Lane and Electric in Cork city centre, said he had been dubious about the plan when the Government first announced it, but that it has worked well to date.

“We normally have a host on anyway so that kind of greeting people at the door hasn’t really changed anything for us. We’re normally checking reservations anyway. It’s just an extra thing to do.”

Mr Cantillon said it can be a “little bit complicated” when someone presents with a card from outside the EU, but that, to date, they have been able to figure it out.

Despite the increasing number of people allowed to dine indoors, the outdoor facilities are still the most sought after, he said.

“In Electric, we’re open for about seven or eight weeks. People definitely still have a preference for outside. Even in the poor weather, the outdoor seating will fill before the indoor seating,” he added.

“It’s a novelty in Ireland, people are really enjoying it. I also think it’s easier. You don’t know if friends are vaccinated and maybe you don’t want to ask them, so to book a table outside somewhere is easier.”

Michael O’Donovan, owner of The Castle Inn, said since his business has re-opened, people have been “really good” with complying with and understanding the rules.

“In the first few days, there were quite a lot of people who were frustrated because they had the pass but hadn’t waited the full time for the vaccine to take effect. They kind of vented at us, but that has passed now,” he said.

“The first week was very difficult, but as the weeks go by more people have vaccines so it’s been a lot easier.”

However, Mr O’Donovan said there are some difficulties, particularly around group bookings.

“It’s been hard when groups of five or six come in and two or three have their passes and IDs ready to go but the other’s don’t so you can’t let them in,” he said.

“It’s hard to see that, from a business point of view, people walking away from your door when you have empty tables there.”

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said businesses are operating at between 60 and 70% of pre-Covid levels.

"Tourist areas are doing extremely well because people are having staycations. But if you're in a non-tourist area, like Dublin city centre, it's probably quietish in August anyway. People have migrated to tourist areas," he said.

He added that the current system "is not perfect for our industry" as it is labour intensive, but acknowledged it is the only way to open the doors in the current epidemiological situation.