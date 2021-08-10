‘These are things that don’t happen’ - brother of Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington says she has made her country proud

Pictured this morning are tributes left outside her house as preparations take place on Portland Row for the homecoming of Irish Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington. Picture: Leah Farrell

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 13:42
Caitlín Griffin

Portland Row eagerly await the return of their Olympic gold grabbing boxer Kellie Harrington from Tokyo, as the north inner-city Dublin street remains on a high from Harrington’s Olympic win at the weekend.

Harrington grabbed victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira by a unanimous points decision to become only the second Irish female boxer to win an Olympic medal after Katie Taylor’s gold in the London 2012 Olympics.

Speaking on 2FM, Kellie’s brother Christopher says the words “proud and happy doesn't really sum it up" how their community is feeling.

"Very proud of what Kellie has done for herself, for her family, the community and for the nation of Ireland,” he said.

"The whole experience of seeing the north inner-city community just being together and just having the time of their life basically.

“It was just beautiful yesterday just seeing all the young kids and seeing people that you know, just haven't seen each other in years.

"People coming from all parts of the country, knocking on the door giving bags of potatoes - stuff like that is priceless you know it shows and embodies,” Christopher said.

Kellie Harrington's mother Yvonne and brother Christopher celebrate outside their family home in Portland Row. Picture: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
From Kellie’s graceful bowing at the opening of the Olympic ceremony, to inviting her fellow athletes to share the winner’s podium with her - Harrington’s family is not surprised by her humble victory.

“I think yesterday embodies what we are as a people - what Irish people are. It was just great to see everybody together, and just so happy for one of their own, you know?"

Decorations near Kellie Harrington's home in Portland Row, Dublin, after she won the gold medal for boxing in the Tokyo Olympics.
"To see what she did yesterday is just... the only word to describe it is beautiful. These are things that don't happen.

"To see that moment yesterday, for her to share that and for her to realise the magnitude of it, and have the respect that she did for all of her opponents - it's beautiful.

“That's the only word I can use to describe it because seeing it was just... it was magic to see that," he said.

