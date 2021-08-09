Man’s body discovered in Fermanagh after traffic incident

The man’s body was discovered in Maguiresbridge Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 20:12
Dominic McGrath, PA

A man’s body has been discovered in Co Fermanagh, following a traffic collision in Maguiresbridge.

Police are investigating after the man’s body was discovered at around 1.40pm on Monday.

The crash took place on Main Street in Maguiresbridge at 1.15pm. 

After that incident, the male driver of one of the cars left the scene of the crash.

A man’s body was discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road just over half an hour later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death and police are still carrying out inquiries into the circumstances of the man’s death.

The Belfast Road remained closed on Monday evening.

