Batches of high blood pressure drug recalled due to ‘contamination’

Batches of a drug used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

It has advised that specific batches of some products be recalled to pharmacy level and emphasised that the step is being taken as a precautionary measure.

The recall has only been issued to pharmacies and wholesalers so patients do not need to check their own medication.

And experts stressed that people should not abruptly stop taking their medication without consulting a pharmacist or doctor first.

They warned that suddenly stopping medication for high blood-pressure can be risky.

The reason behind the recall is due to the presence of an impurity which has mutagenic potential. There is currently no evidence this impurity has caused harm to patients.

Specific batches are being recalled in cases where the impurity is above regulatory acceptable levels.

The HPRA noted this is a different impurity to the one which led to previous sartan recalls in 2018 and 2019.

Recall letters have been issued to wholesalers and pharmacies around the country.

A number of other countries have also issued a pharmacy recall.