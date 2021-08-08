President removed face mask for 'brief' photo ops in Galway bookshops

President removed face mask for 'brief' photo ops in Galway bookshops

President Michael D Higgins was pictured in a Galway bookshop without a face mask.

Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 16:00
Darragh Mc Donagh

President Michael D Higgins removed his face covering for a number of “brief” photo opportunities in two Galway bookshops last week, Áras an Uachtaráin has said, after the president was pictured without a mask in an apparent breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Photos shared on social media last Thursday showed Mr Higgins signing copies of his new book and speaking with staff in Charlie Byrne’s and Kennys Bookshop without a face covering.

It has been mandatory to wear a mask in shops since August 2020, and failure to do so can result in a fine and up to one month’s imprisonment in respect of a first offence.

The requirement was introduced in regulations made under amendments to the Health Act that President Higgins himself signed into law in March 2020.

Upon signing the bill, he said: “These new health and social measures may be difficult for many but they affect us all and we are at a point now when a person’s actions have consequences not only for themselves but for all in society.

“Irresponsible individual action puts all at risk,” he added.

Mr Higgins was pictured without a mask in several photographs shared online by Kennys Bookshop, Charlie Byrne’s and the president’s own social media accounts. In one image, he was the only one of 15 people in the photo without a face covering as he posed with members of staff.

He was in Galway to sign copies of his new book, Reclaiming the European Street, which is a collection of his speeches on Europe since 2016. All proceeds from sales of the book are being donated to the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

Áras an Uachtaráin declined to say whether the president breached public health regulations by removing his mask while in the bookshops, but a spokesman said that he was without his face covering only briefly.

“The president wore his mask throughout his visits in support of local bookstores and only took his mask off for a number of brief posed photographs, for the shops’ archives,” said the spokesman.

“Social distancing was observed throughout,” he added.

Read More

'I probably let my guard down': Tánaiste apologies for attendance at Zappone function

More in this section

Covid-19: 1,837 new cases recorded with 31 now in ICU Covid-19: 1,837 new cases recorded with 31 now in ICU
Irish people drank almost an extra litre of water a day during pandemic Irish people drank almost an extra litre of water a day during pandemic
CC PORTLAND ROW Proud Portland Row celebrate Kellie Harrington’s Olympic gold as President leads tributes
#covid-19presidentpublic healthface masks
Dungannon incident

Police given extra time to question man over murder of two-year-old

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices