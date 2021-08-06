Ireland urges Israel and Lebanon to 'avoid escalation' 

Ireland has called on armed forces in Israel and Lebanon to “avoid escalation” in what the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, which includes Irish soldiers, has described as a “very dangerous” situation.

Ireland, which has a seat on the UN Security Council, said a meeting was held earlier today at the council involving countries contributing members to the UNIFIL mission.

In a tweet this evening, Ireland’s mission to the UN said: “Today, the UNSC holds a meeting of troop-contributing countries to UNIFIL.

“An important discussion after rocket fire from southern Lebanon towards Israel, and retaliatory fire from Israel, earlier this week. Ireland calls on all parties to avoid escalation.”

Today the #UNSC holds a meeting of troop-contributing countries to @UNIFIL_



An important discussion after rocket fire from southern #Lebanon towards Israel, and retaliatory fire from Israel, earlier this week.



Ireland calls on all parties to avoid escalation.

It said Ireland has been a troop contributor to UNIFIL since 1978, and said there were currently more than 350 Irish women and men serving in the mission.

At this critical time for Lebanon, we are looking forward to engaging constructively on the UNIFIL mandate renewal later this month.

It followed a statement from the UNIFIL mission which said that rockets were launched earlier today from outside UNIFIL’s area of operations in South Lebanon towards the Israeli-occupied Golan.

Exchange of rockets earlier today

It said this was followed almost immediately by an artillery response from Israel directed at the general area around Kafer Chouba.

It said the director of the UNIFIL mission, Stefano del Col, was in direct contact with the Lebanese Army and Israel Defense Forces.

“This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days,” said UNIFIL.

UNIFIL calls on the parties to cease fire and maintain calm so we can begin an investigation.

Tonight, Defence Forces Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett tweeted that at this “critical point” Ireland, along with the IrishPolBatt, plays a “pivotal role” in striving for a safe and secure environment in Lebanon, as Ireland has done for over 40 years.

“Our thoughts are with our personnel, their families, the protection of civil society & with those who have served,” he said.

With our partners @irishpolbatt, at this critical point Ireland plays a pivotal role, striving for a safe & secure environment in Lebanon as we have for over 40 yrs. Our thoughts are with our personnel, their families, the protection of civil society & with those who have served

On Wednesday, the Irish Defence Forces issued a statement confirming that there had been a number of incidents where munitions had fallen inside the UNIFIL area of operations.

It said “all Irish personnel” were safe and well, and had entered shelters for a short period as a precautionary measure.

Irish presidency of UN Security Council

Ireland, which started its two-year stint on the UN Security Council in January, will take over the presidency of the council in less than a month.

Earlier this month, Simon Coveney, Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs, visited Irish troops serving with UNIFIL, travelling to the mission’s headquarters in Naquora as well as Defence Forces base camp and observation posts on the Blue Line.

He met members of the 118th Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces currently deployed in UNIFIL along with members of the Polish, Hungarian, and Maltese armed forces which make up the multinational IrishPolBatt contingent in UNIFIL.