Gardaí warn public of scam calls in which fraudsters impersonate officers

Anyone who receives a call of this nature is advised not to engage with the automated message or the caller in any way, and to hang up immediately. File Picture

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 18:18
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant following reports of fraud incidents in which scammers impersonate members of An Garda Síochána. 

Several variations of a scam aimed at obtaining personal information, such as bank account details and PPS numbers, have been reported in recent weeks, and gardaí believe people are falling victim to such scams "on a daily basis".

In one instance, people receive a call from a phone number that is very similar to the Garda Confidential Line number: the call comes from the number 0-1800-666-111 (the actual Garda number is 1800-666-11, and doesn’t make outgoing calls).

Another variation of the scam sees the call come from a number that appears to be that of a genuine garda station. 

In both cases, the targeted individual hears an automated message prompting them to select one of a list of options.

The person is then put through to an individual alleging to be a member of An Garda Síochána. 

At this point, the scammer either looks for some personal information from the victim, telling them that their details have been linked to a crime, most often some sort of fraud activity.

Follow-up call 

Having given over some personal information, the victim will later receive a follow-up call from another scammer purporting to be a garda, who will request more details. 

Again, the call appears to be coming from a real garda station. To prevent further action, the targeted individual is asked to make a payment.

“An Garda Síochána will never make contact with a member go the public in this fashion,” said Garda Sergeant Geraldine Green.

"Most members of the public will realise that these calls are not legitimate. Do not engage with the scammers."

Anyone who receives a call of this nature is advised not to engage with the automated message or the caller in any way, and to hang up immediately. 

"Never transfer money, never disclose personal or financial information," Sgt Green said.

"Whilst the scammers may change their stories or methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money."

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to one of these scams is asked to contact their financial institution and report the matter to their local garda station as quickly as possible.

