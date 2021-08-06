Gardaí to review protocols in wake of Kanturk killings 

Gardaí will examine a request to review how they respond to members of the public who have raised concerns for the safety of others, in the wake of a murder-suicide in north Cork.

The jury in the inquest into the deaths of Tadg, Mark and Diarmuid O’Sullivan at a farmhouse at Raheen, near Kanturk, last October, called for a review of Garda protocols after it emerged a relative of the murder victim had raised concerns with gardaí prior to the incident.

The jury found that Tadg, 60, and Diarmuid, 23, took their own lives after they shot and killed 26-year-old Mark.

The jury said a review of protocols should be undertaken where third-party concerns are raised, especially where firearms are involved.

A relative of the family told gardaí she was “extremely concerned” about the safety of Mark and his mother Anne.

The jury heard the 61-year-old’s first cousin Louise Sherlock went to see gardaí on October 13.

She said later in a statement: “I told [gardaí] I was extremely concerned about Anne and Mark's safety and that I needed advice.”

She later told gardaí: “Diarmuid said this will all be over in a couple of weeks and that there would be a road of carnage."

Barring orders

She says a garda advised her about protection and barring orders and advised she talk to a lawyer.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána is aware of a recommendation made by the jury [and] is awaiting to see the exact recommendation made and determine what, if any, further action is required.

“The Garda response to any incident involving threats of violence are governed by the Garda Síochána Act 2005 and Article 2 European Convention on Human Rights.

“In assessing any information received, it is necessary that the information is specific [and] able to identify a person, persons or location, and not just a general enquiry, to determine any further course of action.”

They added: “An Garda Síochána policy on domestic violence clearly states that ‘if a report of domestic abuse is received from a third party, it must be investigated and the appropriate action taken."