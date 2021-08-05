What have health officials recently said about gatherings?

Controversy erupted on Wednesday when it was revealed Leo Varadkar attended an outdoor event, organised by Katherine Zappone, of 50 people at the Merrion Hotel.

Uproar ensued from the public over what they assumed was a breach of public health guidelines.

The Fáilte Ireland guidelines for the reopening of the sector states: “Organised events are currently not permitted.”

However, the Government later issued a statement claiming advice from the Attorney General says that regulations provide for organised outdoor events and gatherings of up to 200 people, including social, recreational, exercise, cultural, entertainment or community events.

The Government’s own website on outdoor events states: “A maximum of 200 attendees can attend the majority of venues. A limit of 500 people is in place for venues with capacity greater than 5,000 with appropriate protective measures in place - including social distancing requirements.”

But while the event may have been legally permissible, was it in line with what public health officials have been saying in recent weeks?

On May 30, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed shock at the "enormous crowds" of people congregating in Dublin city centre.

“This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress,” he said on Twitter.

While the restrictions on socialising and hospitality have lessened significantly since then, the message around avoiding crowds and large gatherings has remained steadfast.