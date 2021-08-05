Public health guidelines on outdoor events to be updated following Zappone’s 50-person function

The public health guidelines surrounding social gatherings are to be updated following a controversial 50-person function hosted by Katherine Zappone.

The outdoor gathering which took place at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin last month was attended by friends and former colleagues of the former minister including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and newly elected Labour Party TD Ivana Bacik.

Fáilte Ireland guidelines in place at the time suggested organised events, whether indoor or outdoor, were not permitted unless they were weddings or “non-social meetings, training and educational programmes considered essential to the operation of a business."

However, Attorney General Paul Gallagher advised the Government yesterday that parties of up to 200 people are in fact permitted outdoors.

In a statement, the Government’s press office said updates will now be made to the guidelines “to ensure that people have clarity about how organised outdoor events may operate into the future”.

It is understood Fáilte Ireland is to meet Government officials today to update its guidelines on the operation of outdoor events.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Health David Cullinane said it appears as though the Government is attempting to "retrospectively interpret the guidelines to get the Tánaiste off the hook for being at an event that he should not have been at."

“I don't believe that anybody in government can seriously suggest that they felt from the June Bank Holiday weekend onwards that people could have an organised social event outdoors in a hotel or bar for up to 200 people.

“When you look at the [current] guidelines from Fáilte Ireland, it makes it clear that you can't book multiple tables, and non-social events can only happen."

Speaking to RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, Deputy Cullinane also questioned how could it be that the Tánaiste, who himself negotiated guidelines with the hospitality industry, then had to check with the hotel whether the event was in line with guidelines.

"None of this makes sense."

Question- if the event for 50 people didn’t happen



When would the Hospitality industry have known the maximum capacity for an outdoor event was 200, and verified by the Attorney General — Adrian Cummins 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@adriancummins) August 4, 2021

The chief executive of the Restaurants’ Association of Ireland has also questioned if the event had not taken place "when would the Hospitality industry have known the maximum capacity for an outdoor event was 200?"

Talking to Newstalk Breakfast, Adrian Cummins said he believes the industry is owed an apology.

"[We] have been economically flattened since last March," he said, "we need to make sure this doesn't happen again."