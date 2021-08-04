Watch: Kellie Harrington’s family and friends row in behind Olympic boxer's bid for gold

Celebrations and songs ring out on Portland Row in Dublin, ahead of their very own Olympic boxer semi-final tomorrow morning.

Kellie Harrington, who has secured at least a bronze medal in the Olympic lightweight boxing, has the support of the country behind her as she prepares for her fight against Thailand's Sudaporn Seesonde.

Outside Harrington’s home in Dublin’s north inner city, the tricolour along with pictures of Kellie are waved by family, friends, and neighbours as they join Mick the Dublin busker in song to celebrate Harrington’s boxing success.

Team Ireland leader for boxing, and former super-bantamweight champion of the world in professional prizefighting, Bernard Dunne said the journey has not stopped for Kellie after guaranteeing a medal.

He said: "It’s great to get past the next step, great to move forward. I’m delighted for Kellie, it’s a well-earned medal.

"We faced this opponent before in the World Championships two years ago. Kellie came out on top in that and I know that’s a different contest, but we’ll review the opponent this evening and tomorrow and we’ll have a plan in place."

However, medals are not the be all and end all for Harrington who said she doesn’t “feel pressure about medals” after securing a bronze because “at the end of the day, I’m just here to perform and give my best.

"Yeah, medals are medals. If I hadn’t gotten one I’d have been very upset, but it wouldn’t have been the end of the day, because a medal doesn’t define me as a person.

I am more than just a boxer. I am a person and a human being and I have a loving family and a great community and I have a fantastic job,” she said.

Kellie Harrington versus Sudaporn Seesonde will be live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ player, Thursday August 5 at 6am.