Flooding expected as Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning

A nationwide status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for tomorrow.

Met Éireann is forecasting thundery spells of rain with the risk of hail and lightning, leading to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning will come into effect from 6am on Thursday and last through until 7pm.

Thunderstorm warning in place across Ireland tomorrow ⚠️



Thundery spells of rain are expected along with lightning and hail ⛈️



In the North, the UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm alert, warning that "heavy slow-moving thunderstorms will give a risk of flooding and travel disruption."

This warning will be in place from 1pm until 10pm tomorrow.

The flooding warning comes after it emerged that maximum temperature records were broken at weather stations across the country last month, with several stations recording heatwaves spanning consecutive days.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) for the month of July, according to Met Eireann’s latest weather statement.

"July 2021 brought intense thundery rainfall at times, along with a prolonged hot and dry spell during the third and fourth weeks of the month, with heatwave conditions for many," the report states.

"It became mostly dry from July 13 as the Azores high began to build from the southwest, bringing a very warm tropical maritime air mass over the country initially."

Heatwave

It said the heatwave that developed across most of the country resulted from "a hot and dry tropical continental air mass which was drawn up from the southeast between July 17 and July 25 as the high-pressure system intensified over Ireland and the UK blocking any Atlantic weather fronts from approaching".

The highest maximum temperature of 30.8 °C was recorded on July 21 at Mount Dillon, in Co Roscommon, the highest maximum temperature for July on record at the station over the last 13 years.

Six other stations along with Mount Dillon reported their highest July temperatures on record. This included Mace Head in Galway with 28.4 °C, Ballyhaise in Cavan with 28.9 °C, Newport in Mayo with 30.0 °C, Gurteen in Tipperary with 29.1 °C, Athenry in Galway with 29.5 °C, and Knock Airport in Mayo with 28.0 °C.

Valentia Observatory in Kerry reported two tropical nights, a “very rare occurrence in Ireland” which happens when the night-time temperature does not fall below 20 °C. Valentia also reported its highest July maximum temperature since 1976 with 28.3 °C recorded on July 22.