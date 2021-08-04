US health officials advise against travel to Ireland amid Covid risks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said travel to Ireland from the US should be avoided, even if fully vaccinated.
The CDC issued the recommendation which states that because of the current situation in Ireland, "even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk of getting and spreading Covid-19 variants".
The recommendation advises against travelling to 16 "Level 4" destinations, including Ireland, and adds that travellers should "follow recommendations or requirements in Ireland, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others".
The other countries also ranked at Level 4 are Andorra, Curacao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and the US Virgin Islands.
Since March of 2020, non-US nationals or permanent residents, with some exceptions, have not been permitted to enter the US if they have been in a designated country, including Ireland, within the last 14-days.
Under current guidelines, travellers arriving from the US to Ireland must complete a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form, and have valid proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival.
Currently, not travel-related testing is required for fully vaccinated people entering the country from the US, and those without proof must self-quarantine for 14 days or five days if they receive a negative PCR test result.