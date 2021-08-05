Spending on airlines, duty free, and restaurants soars as overseas travel returns

Irish people have re-invigorated their love of travelling this July, with the EU Covid passport paving the way for holidays once more.

The evidence of this was clear when looking at Revolut’s latest monthly spending report, which showed Irish customers' spending on airlines was up by 50% in July compared to June.

Spending at airports was also up, this time by 57% month-on-month, while splurges at duty-free stores rose by 70%. The number of users who spent money in duty-free stores more than doubled.

The July 2021 Revolut report shows that spending outside the State by Irish Revolut customers, which currently number 1.5m, soared during the month.

Overall, Irish customers spent 39% more abroad in July than they had in June.

This surge in overseas spending was led by older age groups, who are more likely to be fully vaccinated.

Among the 45 to 54 age category, foreign spending was 70% higher month-on-month.

In the 35 to 44 bracket, this increase was 55%.

The 18 to 24 age group saw an increase of 33% and there was 31% growth among 25 to 34-year-olds.

Sebastian Hamilton, head of public affairs at Revolut Ireland said: “Our latest figures show a surge in spending on flights and at airports in July, as well as a significant rise in Irish Revolut customers spending abroad.

“The introduction of the Covid passport on July 19 appears to have been a significant factor in the return of international travel, as shown by the surge in spending on airlines, and at airport shops and duty-free,” he added.

Mr Hamilton highlighted that the largest increases in spending abroad in July came in the 45 to 54 and 35 to 44 age groups.

"This may be a further indication of the impact of the Covid passport for those age groups who are likely to have been fully vaccinated in time to travel abroad during July," he added.

July also saw a continuing recovery among the Irish hospitality industry.

Money spent by Irish customers in restaurants was 15% higher in July than it had been in June, with this figure including the 5 days of July in which indoor dining was reopened.

Equally, domestic spending in bars was up 24% in July compared to June. Tourist attractions and exhibits also saw an increase in spending, Revlout claim, with a 45% growth, while expenditure on taxis was up by 25%.