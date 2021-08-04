EU seals deal for up to 200m doses of Covid-19 vaccine Novavax 

The European Commission has approved an advance purchase agreement for a Covid vaccine that is currently under rolling review.

Under the contract, member states will be able to buy up to 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, with an option for an additional 100 million doses over three years.

The deal comes into effect when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reviews and approves the vaccine as safe and effective.

Commenting on the news, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "As new coronavirus variants are spreading in Europe and around the world, this new contract with a company that is already testing its vaccine successfully against these variants is an additional safeguard for the protection of our population."

The deal would allow EU states to receive the first Novavax doses from the last quarter of this year.

The Novavax vaccine uses different technology to the vaccines currently in use across the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA).

The vaccine was developed using protein-based, subunit technology.

Reducing gap between doses may be advisable

Reducing the gap between vaccine doses may be considered to fight the Delta variant, the EMA and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has advised.

In a statement, the groups said it may be advisable to consider reducing the interval between first and second doses, within the authorised limits, particularly for people at risk of severe COVID-19 who have not completed the recommended vaccine schedule.

The groups also advised that although the effectiveness of all Covid-19 vaccines authorised in the EU/EEA is very high, no vaccine is 100% effective.

This means that a “limited number” of so-called breakthrough infections (Covid-19 infections among persons that are fully vaccinated) are expected.

However, when infections do occur, vaccines can prevent severe disease to a large extent, and greatly reduce the number of people in hospital due to the virus.

Fergus Sweeney, EMA’s Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing said; "As long as the virus continues to circulate, we will continue to see breakthrough infections in vaccinated people.

“This does not mean that the vaccines are not working.

“Vaccinated people are far better protected against severe COVID-19 than unvaccinated people, and we should all endeavour to be fully vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.”

The EMA and ECDC continue to recommend full Covid-19 vaccination for all eligible citizens.

- Additional reporting Reuters