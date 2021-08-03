Daniel O'Donnell warns fans of new scam using his name

Daniel O'Donnell has warned his fans to be on their guard for a fraudster impersonating him on social media.

The veteran singer has had his name repeatedly used by online hackers over the past number of years.

And now the 59-year-old has issued a fresh alert to his followers to be "extra vigilant" after it emerged scammers have set up yet another bogus account in his name.

His official website warns: "Social media fraudsters have set up a fake page on [Facebook] Messenger impersonating Daniel, but please note — THIS IS NOT DANIEL.

"Daniel does not go on Messenger and is urging fans to be extra vigilant, and not be taken in by this, or any other scam on social media and the Internet.

"In Messenger, the fraudsters ask fans to open up a folder in order to gain benefits as a registered member of the fanclub, and then proceed to ask for $100 worth of Amazon card."

The website adds: "This has been reported to Facebook, but if you come across it, please do report it also — this is very important.

"Please also spread the word, so as no one ends up being taken in.

"Remember, Daniel does not communicate directly with fans on Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, or any other social media website or forum."

Instagram hoax

Just last year the Donegal entertainer was forced to issue a warning over an Instagram hoaxer who was impersonating him to ask for money to help battle Covid-19.

He said at the time: "This is horrendous to see at this difficult time for everyone. I am absolutely appalled that criminals would take advantage of the good people of Ireland and my international fans to set up this fake account to make money."

He has also been impersonated on WhatsApp when scammers attempted to con money from his loyal fans. And as far back as 2017 he also fell victim to a Facebook hacker who issued bogus requests for charity donations in his name.

Meanwhile, the singer is preparing to return to touring in the coming months in both the UK and the US.

And next February, just two months after he turns 60, he will take to the high seas as the star performer of an Irish-themed Caribbean cruise.