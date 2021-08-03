Minister urges priests to 'show leadership' as five bishops give go-ahead for communions and confirmations

The Agriculture Minister has urged priests to "show leadership" and not break the Covid guidelines around communions and confirmations.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said he understands the "frustration" that families and members of the church now feel, however, he said the religious ceremonies should not go ahead as the guidance is "there for a reason and it's important that it's followed."

"While it is frustrating to see these delays, no one's going to get hurt by waiting a little bit longer to avail of it and to have that special day. And there is a reality out there that people are still becoming infected by COVID people are still going into hospital with Covid."

Mr McConalogue added: "Like many people in the country I have very strong memories. I myself have both communion and confirmation and it's a very important day in everyone's life and the Government very much knows that too.

"But the public health advice is still very clear in relation to being cautious and in relation to the advice around communions, and confirmations."

Five Bishops have now given the go-ahead to parish priests to resume First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies, despite being asked by the Government to delay such events until more people are vaccinated.

The Bishop of Raphoe is the latest church leader to defy the ban, joining the bishops of Elphin, Clogher, Meath and Waterford and Lismore.

Raphoe priest, Fr Eamonn Kelly said he is happy to start planning for Confirmations and First Holy Communion ceremonies because they are doing so “under the strictest protocols” and are taking “every precaution” possible.

“We have already canceled these ceremonies twice for the children, I think it’s time to go ahead with them now.” Asked about the potential of outbreaks at parties after the ceremonies, the Co Donegal priest said he can't control anything that happens afterwards but he “trusts” people.

“And the trust is strong because when I look back at what people have done to try and avoid the spread of coronavirus, we see during the lockdowns the kilometer limit was held so well by so many, and we can’t be dictated to by a few that go ahead and break the rules.”

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Fr Kelly said it will be September before such ceremonies take place in any case, but they require “a bit of planning” and it’s only fair to give people notice.

However, not all priests are happy to go-ahead with the ceremonies.

On the same programme yesterday, Cork priest Fr Tim Hazelwood said plans by some dioceses to go ahead with Confirmation and First Communion ceremonies were “putting people’s lives at risk”.

He said he believes the Church should continue to follow the advice given by public health officials and said he was saddened the Church was one of the first to go against it.

“We are supposed to be pro-life,” he said.

“If we’re totally honest, the number of people from the cohorts from First Communion and Confirmation who come [to mass] every week is very low,” he added.

“It's the social aspect of it.”

“And priests are going to be under fierce pressure because parents are mad to have it, they want a day for their children.”

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Tipperary priest Fr Iggy O’Donovan said going ahead with the ceremonies at present is "not worth the risk."

"For the sake of a few weeks, it would be a pity if we were seen to compromise or change tact at the last moment."

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he did not approve of any “unilateral breaching” of Covid-19 regulations “no matter what or where they come from.” "I would say to the Church authorities that the Government's only motivation here in terms of the regulations we have brought in, in respect of gatherings and congregations is to protect people, is to protect people's health.

“And I think that should be accepted in good faith.”