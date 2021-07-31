Ireland hits milestone of 300,000 Covid-19 cases

Ireland has hit the milestone of 300,000 cases of Covid-19 as 1,427 new cases were recorded today.

Health officials confirmed the figure, stating that 164 patients with Covid are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICUs.

“Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.

The CMO "strongly urged" anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get one.

It comes as walk-in vaccination centres across the country opened to the public today.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the centres are off “to a great start” with 800 people getting the jab at City West in the first 90 minutes.

“Smaller centres equally reporting a good turnout. A great response by the Irish people,” Mr Reid said.

The walk centres are open to anyone who is over 16 and who has not yet received their first does of the vaccine.

The public do not need to make an appointment with the centre but people wishing to get vaccinated need to produce photo ID and their Personal Public Service (PPS) number.

The Taoiseach added that it was great to see the centres up and running and to see the “positive uptake”.

Meanwhile, eight more deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in the North.

The Department of Health in the region said there had also been 1,117 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.