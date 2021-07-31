Ireland hits milestone of 300,000 Covid-19 cases

Ireland hits milestone of 300,000 Covid-19 cases

People arriving for the vaccine on the first day of walk-in vaccinations for Covid-19 at Clonakilty GAA Club, Co. Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 16:03
Steve Neville

Ireland has hit the milestone of 300,000 cases of Covid-19 as 1,427 new cases were recorded today.

Health officials confirmed the figure, stating that 164 patients with Covid are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICUs.

“Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. 

“However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.

The CMO "strongly urged" anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get one.

It comes as walk-in vaccination centres across the country opened to the public today.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the centres are off “to a great start” with 800 people getting the jab at City West in the first 90 minutes.

“Smaller centres equally reporting a good turnout. A great response by the Irish people,” Mr Reid said.

The walk centres are open to anyone who is over 16 and who has not yet received their first does of the vaccine.

The public do not need to make an appointment with the centre but people wishing to get vaccinated need to produce photo ID and their Personal Public Service (PPS) number.

The Taoiseach added that it was great to see the centres up and running and to see the “positive uptake”.

Meanwhile, eight more deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in the North.

The Department of Health in the region said there had also been 1,117 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Read More

Bishops tell parishes to flout guidelines and press ahead with Communions and Confirmations

More in this section

Bishops tell parishes to flout guidelines and press ahead with Communions and Confirmations Bishops tell parishes to flout guidelines and press ahead with Communions and Confirmations
Thousands converge on walk-in vaccination centres Thousands converge on walk-in vaccination centres
Garda Man dies following a single-vehicle collision in Roscommon
#covid-19vaccine
Ireland hits milestone of 300,000 Covid-19 cases

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists hold protests in Belfast

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices