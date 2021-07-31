Migrant teachers face barriers in registering for jobs in Ireland

Certain types of knowledge and qualifications may be valued over others during the process of registering as a teacher here, acting as a barrier to those from migrant backgrounds.

Despite Ireland being one of the most globalised countries in the world, the teaching profession remains vastly ‘mono-ethnic', predominantly made up of white Irish people.

New research, published by Rory McDaid and Emer Nowlan, examines the barriers faced by migrant teachers when it comes to entering the profession. The process of registering as a teacher requires investing considerable time and resources, as well as obtaining documents and presenting them in particular ways, the study notes.

"For many, they do not possess the correct type of teacher qualification or their qualification is deemed to lack certain key components that either rules them out or demands rectification that is simply too far beyond what the teacher can afford to invest.

“In valuing certain types of knowledge and qualifications over others, this process imposes cultural arbitraries, with the effect that a particular identity of Irish teacher is preserved in a virtuous circle.”

Access to full-time teaching positions in Ireland is regulated by registration with the Teaching Council. Applications from teachers who qualify outside the country are assessed by the council to ensure they are of a comparable standard to accredited programmes here.

However, the number of teachers from immigrant backgrounds who have registered through this process remains very low, the study notes. Between 2009 and 2014, less than 1% of new primary school teacher registrations were of teachers with qualifications from outside Ireland or the UK.

Migrant teachers taking part in the study had a varied range of qualifications.

“These teachers were legitimate teachers in other jurisdictions; for most, this is no longer the case in Ireland.”

Just 19% were registered as teachers here; 11% with full registration and 8% who were registered with conditions and had to address some ‘shortfalls’ in their qualifications. These ‘shortfalls’ typically relate to the Irish Language Requirement at primary level, or for further studies focussing on a specific age range or specific elements of the curriculum.

A significant number of the teachers taking part in the study complained about the financial costs with the application for registration and with addressing the shortfalls identified by the process. With regard to the Irish language, teachers had a lot of doubts surrounding the ability to source appropriate programmes of study.

The assessment of qualifications amounts to an examination which rewards a "cultural arbitrary", the report notes.

"Depths and ranges of experiences, and particular qualifications are deemed illegitimate in the context of preserving a specific view of teachers in Ireland, for example regarding the teaching of the Irish language or being specifically located within a primary or post-primary level.”

To diversify the teaching workforce, a more nuanced approach to the recognition of migrant teachers' qualifications should be considered, the researchers recommend. This should include a system of recognition of teaching experience from other jurisdictions, and the creation of space for teachers to register in specialised areas.