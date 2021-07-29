Gardaí concerned for welfare of teenage girl missing from Kildare

Gardaí have said they are concerned for the welfare of teenage girl, 17, reported missing from Co Kildare.
Shannon Molloy was last seen in the Mucklon area of Enfield yesterday.
She's described as 5' 5" in height, of thin build, with medium length dark brown/red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the missing girl's whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.
Alternatively, members of the public can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.