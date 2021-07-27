Woman held in murder probe following death of child in Belfast

(Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 22:31
Nicole Glennon and David Young, PA

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a child in north Belfast.

A woman has been arrested following the incident which involved two young children.

Ambulance crews had earlier taken the two children to hospital following what is understood to have been a domestic stabbing incident in the Brompton Park area of Ardoyne.

Police later confirmed that a child had died. It is understood the other child is being treated for injuries in hospital.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 20:16 on Tuesday 27 July following reports of an incident in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

“NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment two patients were taken to hospital in Belfast.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane said his thoughts are with all those involved.

“I appeal to everyone to be mindful and not to post or share anything which would add further distress,” he added.

UUP leader Doug Beattie also took to social media to say he was thinking of everyone in the Ardoyne community tonight. 

"My prayers are with the family and all those affected.”

North Belfast SDLP asked people not to share any speculation around what happened at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the Ardoyne community at this time.

"We ask please for no speculation at this time, as it can be unhelpful and upsetting.”

The PSNI say the investigation is at an early stage and they will provide further information in due course.


