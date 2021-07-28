Government urged to publish education catch-up plans before schools return in September

The Government has been urged to fast-forward plans for dealing with the impact of Covid on schoolchildren as parents fear the toll the pandemic has had on their children's mental and emotional state as well as their educational development.

In its latest back-to-school survey, Barnardos found more than half of parents are worried their children will not be able to access the supports they need when they go back to the classroom.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, has already indicated her department is working on a funding programme to help pupils make up for learning lost during Covid-19.

Yesterday, she confirmed plans for the full reopening of schools, including provisions for CO2 monitors to help keep staff and pupils safe.

While the children's charity welcomed that news, it said the department has to address the impact of the pandemic on educational development before schools return in September.

In the survey of almost 1,500 parents and more than 140 children, almost two thirds of parents said they worry how months out of the classroom have impacted on their child's education.

Some respondents are so concerned about this that they feel considerable catch-up support is required.

"Some children have struggled to navigate the past year, being away from school for significant periods and then having to readjust back," the charity said.

"As a result, parents have additional concerns and worries about their children’s development."

One parent said she would prefer her child to repeat the last school year: "My seven-year-old has had a total of 18 months desk time in front of a teacher.

"They’re behind seven months of time and a year of actual learning. They need another year of catch-up."

Furthermore, while the vast majority of children are looking forward to being back in school in September, a sizeable number are anxious about returning to the classroom.

While 74% of parents believe their children are ready to move into the next year of school and only 12% do not, just over half of parents of children with special educational needs felt that their children were ready for the new term.

The charity said addressing the additional support needs of children returning to school should include additional mental health supports where required and greater efforts to address anxiety among schoolgoers, some of whom, according to the survey, will also have experienced tensions at home in the past year.

Over 30% of parents of all schoolchildren said they are concerned about their children’s behaviour and their ability to follow school rules and structure when returning to the classroom.

However, this number increased to 50% for parents of children with special educational needs.

Almost two-thirds of parents are worried about their children's coping skills and their ability to talk about their emotions.

More than half (53% primary school and 67% secondary school) expressed concern about their children’s stress when they were asked about the return to school.

Back-to-school costs are also an issue for many, with some saying this will be exacerbated by the pandemic.

One parent said their child will have to return to school "with a uniform that has stains" as they can't afford a new one, while others say they are barely making ends meet even before considering the cost of lunches or book rentals.

The charity's CEO, Suzanne Connolly, said it is essential schools return in September with the extra help they and their students need.

"The Government needs to do all it can really to help children who need it to catch up educationally and to recognise that there is a range of other things going on in terms of social and emotional anxiety," she said, adding that this requires a "whole-school approach".

Ms Connolly said it is "damaging" for children to have missed out on school and added: "This is going to take a real consistent effort across every school, and I hope the department will be supportive."