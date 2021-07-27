VW campervan owner inundated with requests to sell since the growth of staycations

Darren O'Brien and his VW campervan which is able to access remote locations. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 17:30
Louise Walsh

A Volkswagen campervan enthusiast says he can no longer travel without being asked to sell or rent his 42-year-old road companion.

Darren O'Brien says he has been offered any amount of money for his beloved 1979 purple van, especially since staycations began this year.

Mr O'Brien, who lives in Navan, Co. Meath, says he won't part with it for any price.

"Volkswagen campervans have been my love since I was a child and my dad had one," he said. 

"I have the 1979 model for the last 20 years and while it has always drawn attention, I literally can't stop anywhere now without being asked to sell it or rent it.

"I'll park at a garage and will also get people offering me money or asking me where to get a similar one.

"It's gone crazy in relation to people wanting to own a motorhome. 

I'd safely say that a VW campervan which would cost €10,000 not too long ago could command a price of over €30,000 today.

"An older model recently fetched over €225,000 at auction in the US, but that is an exception," he said.

"I actually no longer wait until they say a price any more, I just have to walk away in case my wife starts getting interested in selling it!

"They'd have to prise the keys from my cold, dead hands to get to own this van."

Mr O'Brien believes that part of the allure of the campervan is access to remote places.

"Many campervans and motorhomes are too big to get down narrow lanes and boreens that lead to the most amazing places on this island. Also the campervan only takes up a parking space and that's it.

"Demand on campervans has gone through the roof and even now that people can fly again, it hasn't tapered off yet at all.

"The VW campervan owners are a friendly community and even if we break down, there will always be someone to stop and help out to get us back on the road again."

