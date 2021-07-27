Stephen Donnelly: 'Good news' on the way for wedding guest numbers

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said there should be "good news on weddings" later today.

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting this morning where ministers will discuss the number of guests allowed at wedding ceremonies, Mr Donnelly gave a strong hint that weddings of up to 100 guests will be allowed.

Ministers are considering a proposal to increase the number of guests allowed to 100 in August - up from the current limit of 50.

On his way into Cabinet, Mr Donnelly said there should be “something positive to say” later today.

He said: “I don’t want to preempt Cabinet, but I think we’ll have good news on weddings today.

“It’s a relatively small number of people, but for all those brides out there and dare I say some grooms out there it is an important day.

“People have been planning for a long time, and a lot of people have put weddings off for a long time.”

A protest of up to 200 brides-to-be will take place outside Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, organised by Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA).

WIPA has organised a 'bridal march' to Government Buildings to present health and safety guidelines it says will enable weddings of 100 people to go ahead in a manner that is safe for both staff and guests to the Government.