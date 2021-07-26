Government job scheme offers positions in car washes and delis 

A government job scheme which has been labelled a rebranding of the controversial JobBridge scheme has advertised positions in car washes, delis and sports stores.

The Work Placement Experience Programme is part of the Government's Pathways to Work initiative, which aims to see 2.5 million people employed by 2024.

Under the scheme, participants will be paid €306 per week, which is €44 less than the current maximum PUP payment, for 30 hours work, with additional amounts payable for dependents.

However, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said that some of the jobs listed come without any real training and work out at an hourly rate of €3.43 an hour.

“Shop assistants deserve decent pay. No one should have to work in retail for €3.43 an hour. It’s ridiculous that these companies are being encouraged to use free labour schemes, rather than actually creating a real job and paying a proper rate.

They should rethink this, withdraw these placements and instead actually take on a fully paid sales assistant.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection said that all jobs are vetted before being advertised to ensure that they "provide quality work experience and training opportunities for jobseekers".

"The Department expects that positions advertised by employers wishing to act as hosts under the new Work Placement Experience Programme (WPEP) will reflect the span and scope of economic activity across the economy. To date, placements have been advertised in a range of sectors from hospitality, engineering and software development.

"The objective is to help jobseekers to gain work experience, as the lack of work experience limits jobseekers’ opportunities when seeking employment. All host organisations must be tax compliant, have appropriate insurance and health and safety measures in place and must accept the terms and conditions for the programme."