Two-thirds of adults fully vaccinated

Over 5.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland, according to the latest figures.

As of Saturday, 2,575,696 people are fully vaccinated while 80% of people over the age of 16 have received at least one dose.

Over 185,000 have taken the one-dose Janssen vaccine while over 3.6m doses of Pfizer and almost 1.2m AstraZeneca have been administered.

Just under half a million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given out so far.

Over 50,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday alone.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris said the new figures show great progress in the rollout and urged those who are eligible to register for the vaccine if they have not already done so.

The latest data comes as 1,345 cases were reported last night. The number of Covid patients in hospital is up 18 to 123 while the number in ICU remains the same at 21.

With just one day to go before indoor hospitality re-opens, the final regulations are expected to be signed off today by Government.

From tomorrow, indoor dining and drinking will be allowed for people who are fully vaccinated, or recovered from Covid-19.

Entrance points to bars and restaurants will be policed by staff who will check for vaccination status and each group will be seated at an assigned table.

Every customer will have to give a name and phone number when arriving at bars and restaurants.

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners' Federation is appealing to the public to follow the rules tomorrow.

He said that with outdoor dining publicans and restaurateurs have had to deal with a small number of people who don't want to wear masks or who are looking to create an issue.

"Publicans over many years have been used to deal with tricky situations but we would ask people to make life as easy as possible for those who are trying to get back to work again," said Mr Cribben.

While Mr Cribben made the point that members of the Vintners' Federation did not sign up to the guidelines but rather have had them imposed by the Government, he asked people to work with them to ensure a safe reopening for everybody.

Gardaí issue statement on far-right protest

Gardaí say they have no role in permitting or authorising protest marches during Covid-19 restrictions.

They issued the statement after a large crowd gathered in Dublin City Centre yesterday afternoon for an anti-vaccine rally.

Up to 2,000 people took to the streets of Dublin yesterday protesting about Covid passports, vaccines and ongoing restrictions.

They initially gathered at the Customs House, before marching along O'Connell Street and on to Government Buildings on Merrion Row.

There from a stage the large, mostly unmasked crowd, listened to speeches and music.

In a statement issued last night, Gardaí said the only law broken was by the people who organised the event.

The protest passed off peacefully.