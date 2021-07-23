NI Health Minister launches vaccine certification app for international travel

NI Health Minister launches vaccine certification app for international travel
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has launched a new vaccine certification app (Liam McBurney/PA)
Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 21:33
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The Department of Health in the North has launched a new COVIDCertNI app enabling users to show proof of vaccination for international travel.

The app will be available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store shortly.

It includes a secure QR code to enable the authenticity to be verified.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It will enable those travelling internationally to access their vaccination records and show a digital certificate.

“I urge the public to remain patient as the new process beds in and only apply if you are travelling in the coming days/weeks.

“This has been a complex process with many challenges and I commend everyone involved for getting it to this point.”

The department said the new app is likely to be popular and this might cause delays or capacity problems with accessing the service.

A vaccine certificate may be required for entry into some international countries but is not a requirement for every country.

