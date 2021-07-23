Four Covid-linked deaths recorded latest weekly NI update

Four Covid-linked deaths recorded latest weekly NI update
There were four Covid-related deaths in the latest figures (PA)
Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 11:33
David Young, PA

Four deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week to be analysed by statisticians.

The fatalities in the week July 10 to July 16 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,991.

The data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,162 on July 16.

Of the 2,991 deaths recorded by Nisra by July 16, 1,981 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 778 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 218 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to July 16, the deaths of 1,014 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes 778 deaths in care homes, and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to July 16, three coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

Some of those fatalities could have occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Read More

HSE expects 2,000 cases per day as 1 in 5 hospitalisations are fully vaccinated

More in this section

Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for 1200 social houses in four years Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for 1200 social houses in four years
Night-time restrictions in place as 70 Irish Water treatment plants at risk of drought Night-time restrictions in place as 70 Irish Water treatment plants at risk of drought
HSE expects 2,000 cases per day as 1 in 5 hospitalisations are fully vaccinated HSE expects 2,000 cases per day as 1 in 5 hospitalisations are fully vaccinated
coronavirusstatisticsplace: northern ireland
Omagh bombing 20th anniversary

Judge recommends fresh probe into Omagh bombing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices