Four Covid-linked deaths recorded latest weekly NI update

Four deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week to be analysed by statisticians.

The fatalities in the week July 10 to July 16 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,991.

The data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The weekly release containing data on deaths registered during the week ending 16 July and information on Covid-19 related deaths was published this morning. https://t.co/nFfcv5jUgY pic.twitter.com/FQNRL9XP86 — NISRA (@NISRA) July 23, 2021

The department’s death toll stood at 2,162 on July 16.

Of the 2,991 deaths recorded by Nisra by July 16, 1,981 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 778 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 218 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to July 16, the deaths of 1,014 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes 778 deaths in care homes, and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to July 16, three coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

Some of those fatalities could have occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.