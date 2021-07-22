Gardaí warn Permanent TSB customers of yet another text message scam

Gardaí warn Permanent TSB customers of yet another text message scam

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 09:03
Greg Murphy

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public of a recent "smishing scam" after a number of people got text messages claiming to be from Permanent TSB advising of unusual online activity.

The messages contain a link, which will bring customers to a cloned website of the bank and ask for pins and passcodes, as well as other information.

Officers say the information asked for is more than what a bank would seek.

There are other ‘smishing’ texts being received and these can purport to be from service providers, revenue, banks and/or delivery businesses, with some fitting into the threads of previously received genuine texts which adds an air of authenticity to them.

The public is being advised to be wary of these texts and contact their bank directly if they have suspicions about communication.

An Garda Síochána's advice to the public is as follows:

  • - Never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.
  • - Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers 
  • - If you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text be very careful.
  • - Banks will never text you seeking personal information like account numbers, passwords, pin codes, mother’s maiden’s name 
  • - If you have been a victim its vital to change your passwords/pin codes 
  • - If you have responded to such a text contact your bank immediately 
  • - It is also important to report the matter to Gardaí

