No time limit when indoor dining reopens next week

There will be no time limit for those allowed into bars and restaurants when indoor dining reopens on Monday.

Sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the new guidelines agreed by the hospitality industry and Government officials on Tuesday evening will see six adults allowed at a table, with 2m between tables if children are present and 1m otherwise and a 11:30pm closing time.

CO2 monitors will be required to check ventilation and vaccine status will be assessed at the door of the premises, with the Government developing an app for QR scanning.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said "of course there is a risk there in the future" to reopening.

"This is why we're outlining the three-stage process to allow the safe restoration of indoor dining, and if that protocol is implemented, it gives us, we believe, the best chance of reducing the risk," he said.

He said the implementation of that protocol, gives us the best chance of managing levels of risk that will be there when indoor dining reopens.

"We haven't even got to the point of reopening indoor dining. So let's give ourselves every chance of reopening indoor dining, before we comment on what might happen after that,” he said in response to the potential for further closures in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, almost a third of new cases of Covid-19 over the past two weeks have been found in children, the head of the HSE’s test and tracing system has said.

32% of cases in children under 18

Niamh O’Beirne, HSE lead for testing and tracing, said 32% of new cases over the past two weeks have been in children under 18 years of age.

The testing and tracing system is in surge, and the figure is expected to rise further this week, resulting in the system being at capacity.

Ms O’Beirne said the HSE intends to deploy antigen testing from next week for asymptomatic close contacts over the age of 13, in order to meet the increased demand.

For children under the age of 13, the HSE will continue to do PCR tests in the testing sites.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said about one in five people being admitted to hospital who are Covid positive are vaccinated, though she added the outcome for these patients is better than before.