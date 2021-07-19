Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Wicklow woman

Gardaí are asking for the public's assistance in finding a woman missing in Wicklow.
Elizabeth Thornton, 20, was last seen on Main Street, Bray, County Wicklow, on Friday, July 16.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build. She has dark brown shoulder-length hair.
When last seen, Elizabeth was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a top with black/white/brown/green stripes on it.
She was also wearing black-framed glasses and a bright pink face mask.
Gardaí and Elizabeth's family said they are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Elizabeth's whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardaí in Bray on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.