1,071 new Covid cases confirmed; 14-day incidence rate at highest point since February

A further 1,071 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by officials at the Department of Health.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has also risen above 100 for the first time since May.

This morning, there were 101 patients with the virus being treated in Irish hospitals.

Of these, 22 were in intensive care units - a decrease of two on yesterday’s figure.

As with previous updates, the Department of Health said these daily case numbers may change as a result of future data review, validation and update.

14-day incidence rate and five-day case average at highest points since February

The national 14-day incidence of the virus is now at the highest it’s been since February 24 at 231 per 100,000.

The five-day average is 1,159 cases per day - also the highest it’s been since February.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can have confidence in your vaccine and enjoy socialising and meeting with other vaccinated people indoors, so long as you continue to follow the basic public health precautions," a Department of Health spokesperson said.

Those waiting to be fully vaccinated are advised to continue to socialise outdoors.

"Events like barbecues, meeting in a park or going to the beach can be enjoyed safely once we do our best to minimise the risks of transmission – only meet in small groups, wash or sanitise your hands regularly, don’t share utensils and wear a face mask where appropriate.

"If you are meeting indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated," the spokesperson added.

The Department of Health is urging anyone with symptoms of Covid-19, including symptoms of seasonal cold and flu such as headache, sore throat, runny nose to isolate and arrange a Covid-19 test.

Vaccine portal for AstraZeneca jab opens to 18 - 24 cohort

Meanwhile, people in the 18 - 24 age cohort can now opt-in to register for the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from this afternoon.

The HSE confirmed that its online registration portal had opened to this age group earlier this morning.

Those in the same cohort are also expected to be able to register for an mRNA vaccine on the portal from next week.

"When registering, people can also choose to opt for a viral vector vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine, as this may become available earlier than an mRNA vaccine. People opting in may be offered an earlier appointment because a supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine may be available before the mRNA vaccine,” the HSE said in a statement.

The HSE also said that those in the 18 - 34 age group who have put their name down for a Janssen vaccine at a pharmacy can still register on the portal for another vaccine, as they may be offered an mRNA vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier than a Janssen one.

Those who do not wish to receive an AstraZeneca jab should not register on the portal until next week.

Almost 80% of adult population offered first vaccine dose

As of Sunday night, 65% of the adult population had now been fully vaccinated against the virus, almost 80% of adults had received one vaccine dose.

This afternoon, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the country’s vaccination programme was “moving at pace.”

“Our vaccines are remarkably effective against severe illness. But it is so important to get your second dose (of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna) and ensure you are fully protected.”

Highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated, Mr Donnelly said that 124 patients were admitted to ICUs with Covid-19 in the three months to the end of June, but just one of these patients was fully vaccinated.

"This means just one admission to ICU was classified as a true breakthrough infection," Mr Donnelly said.

One death, 1,776 new Covid cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, one further death and 1,776 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed earlier this afternoon by Department of Health officials.

There has now been a total of 2,163 Covid-19-linked deaths recorded in the North since the pandemic began, and a total of 140,322 confirmed cases.