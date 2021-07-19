'Emotional day': Thousands expected to take to the skies as non-essential travel resumes 

Suitcases are packed and passports at the ready as thousands are expected to pass through Irish airports today now that non-essential international travel has reopened.

It is an emotional day for many as people around the country will travel abroad to reunite with family and friends they haven't seen in 16 months.

Others will be going on holiday abroad seeking a change of scenery and glorious sunshine similar to that which we have been enjoying here at home over the past week.

From today, travel restrictions have eased as Ireland joins the EU Digital Covid Certificate that has been in place in other EU countries since July 1.

The cert is not required for travelling abroad but it aims to make it easier to travel safely within Europe.

It acts as proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid or that the person has had a negative Covid-19 test.

Certificates have been emailed to over 1.1 million people and over 600,000 have received theirs in the post.

A helpline will open today to help with issues over the EU Digital Covid Certificate and to ask for a recovery cert. The helpline number is 1800 851 504.

Children of any age, travelling with accompanying vaccinated or recovered adults will not be required to self-quarantine post arrival.

Those travelling to Ireland from countries within the EU, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland will not be required to quarantine if they have valid proof of being fully vaccinated, having recovered from Covid-19 or have had a negative PCR test not more than 72 hours prior to arrival.

Those travelling from the UK and other countries will not have to quarantine if they can prove they are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. Travellers arriving with a negative PCR test will be required to self-quarantine - this can be ended with a second negative PCR test taken five days after arrival.

From today, children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be required to have a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country, unless they have valid proof of vaccination or recovery.

Those who are not fully vaccinated can travel internationally but are advised to avoid doing so unless necessary.

People heading to the airport are advised to allow themselves plenty of time to allow for queuing. Those travelling within Europe should arrive at least two hours before their flight and people going transatlantic should allow themselves three hours.

Only those who are travelling should enter the terminal. In Dublin Airport, there are designated areas set up outside for those meeting arrivals and picking people up.

Other advice for travellers include:

Where possible, check-in online and avail of the baggage drop system

Make sure you have all of the correct documentation

Check the various websites beforehand to make sure you have the most recent information - gov.ie/travel or reopen.europa.eu

Check the entry rules of the country you are going to – destinations will have different rules in place.

'Hugely exciting' day for aviation sector

According to figures produced by the IAA, flights for the first half of this year are over 60% lower than the equivalent period in 2019. Picture: Larry Cummins

Over 22,000 people are expected to pass through Dublin Airport today as non-essential international travel reopens.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have both ramped up their schedules as the country begins accepting the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has said today's return to non-essential travel must be safe, permanent and sustainable.

Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the IAA said it is a day of hope and optimism for the aviation sector which has been decimated by the pandemic.

According to figures produced by the IAA, flights for the first half of this year are over 60% lower than the equivalent period in 2019. It said this represents the worst half-year reduction in flight numbers since records began.

"Despite the public health and financial challenges caused by the pandemic, the IAA maintained 24/7 air traffic control services, keeping Irish skies open throughout the pandemic,” said Mr Kearney.

"Now we must work with the aviation sector to regrow aviation, the businesses that rely on it and restore as quickly as possible the businesses and the jobs lost during."

Dublin Airport Authority Spokesperson Siobhan Moore says they have been waiting a long time for this day.

Ms Moore said it is a "hugely exciting and quite an emotional day" for her colleagues working today.

"We have had an operational readiness team meeting for the past couple of months comprising various different departments across the airport to make sure that everything runs smoothly," she said.