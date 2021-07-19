Government to present proposals to end pay dispute with senior gardaí

The Government is due to present proposals soon in a bid to end a pay dispute with senior gardaí which is affecting official plans to roll out policing reforms and the conduct of GSOC investigations.

Two weeks ago, Garda superintendents and chief superintendents decided that they would not continue to work outside their core duties in protest over the non-payment of an allowance increase recommended in a review conducted in 2020.

This related to a 25% increase in the availability allowance (from €150 to €180 per week) for being available outside office hours.

The dispute affects the cooperation of senior officers in implementing the delayed new operating model, which is being personally led out by Commissioner Drew Harris.

The new model involves the largest restructuring of the force since its foundation, including the merging of divisions and change in work functions.

The dispute also impacts on many GSOC investigations, which are referred back to the force to investigate and typically conducted by garda superintendents.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jim O’Callaghan asked Justice Minister Heather Humphreys about the dispute and whether the Government would implement the 25% allowance rise.

Replying, Ms Humphreys said she understood that the Commissioner had recently responded to correspondence from the associations representing Garda Superintendents and Chief Superintendents concerning the availability allowance paid to both ranks and related matters.

“I can further inform the Deputy that the Workplace Relations Commission is currently hosting conciliation talks on this issue between the Garda associations and the management side," she said.

"Efforts are ongoing to arrive at a solution that will be agreeable to all parties.”

The minister added: “In particular, there has been extensive engagement on the review of the availability allowance. Officials from my Department, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and Garda Management hope shortly to present proposals to all parties via the Workplace Relations Commission.”