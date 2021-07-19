Men satisfied as women report taking care of most household chores, survey shows

Men are more likely to be satisfied with the division of household tasks as more women report taking care of household chores and grocery shopping.

Amost half of men reported a high satisfaction level with the division of household tasks, compared to 31% of women, according to the results of a survey by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Both men and women perceive themselves to have more responsibility than their partners see them having, the survey revealed.

The CSO published its Pulse Survey-Life at Home 2021: Couples, which revealed that in couples where both partners are employed full-time, women were more likely than men to report being mostly responsible for taking care of household chores and for grocery shopping, meal planning and preparation.

Some 63% of men said they are mostly responsible for home and garden maintenance compared with 15% of women.

More than eight in 10 women who are not employed and whose partner is employed reported that they are mostly responsible for organising and taking care of household chores, compared with 27% of men who are not employed and whose partner is employed.

Almost half of men and 29% of women in opposite-sex couples, where both partners are employed full-time, reported a high satisfaction level over how household tasks are divided.

In opposite-sex partnerships, more than nine in 10 women say they feel free to spend money on themselves without asking permission from their partner, compared with 83% of male respondents in an opposite-sex partnership.

More than four in 10 women without children said they are mostly responsible for organising and taking care of household health-related issues, including medical/dental appointments and check-ups, while this increases to 78% of women with children.

Almost one in four women and 7% of men said, “mostly mine”, when asked whose opinion usually prevails when there is a disagreement between partners in an opposite-sex couple.

Statistician Brian Cahill said: “The distribution of power and decision-making between partners in a couple has an influence on the ability of individuals in a couple to access opportunities outside the home.

“This is why the CSO has produced ‘Life at Home 2021: Couples’, which is the third publication to be produced from the first online CSO Pulse Survey as part of the CSO ‘Take Part’ campaign.

“Survey respondents were asked a series of questions as to who in their partnership is mostly responsible for organising and taking care of a range of household-related tasks and chores.

“Response options to these questions were ‘mostly me’, ‘balanced’ and ‘mostly my spouse/partner’.

“For respondents living with a partner of the opposite-sex, one could expect that the percentage of male respondents who said they are mostly responsible for a particular household chore should be equal to the percentage of female respondents who said their partner is mostly responsible and vice versa.

“The results show that respondents perceive themselves to have more responsibility than their partners see them having.

“For example, almost two in three female respondents living with an opposite-sex partner said they are mostly responsible for household chores whereas 38% of male respondents said their partner is mostly responsible.

“This report shows that female respondents in opposite-sex couples were more likely to say they are mostly responsible for organising and taking care of household chores, grocery shopping and meal preparation, taking care of household health-related issues and organising social activities.

“Men were more likely to report being mostly responsible for household financial decisions on saving, investment and borrowings, home and garden maintenance and setting up or renewing household utilities.”