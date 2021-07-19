Q&A: How does the new EU Digital Covid Certificate work? 

Today, the EU Digital Covid Certificate came into effect in Ireland, bringing with it the resumption of non-essential international travel for the first time in 16 months.

What is the Covid certificate?

The form is proof that the person has either been vaccinated against Covid-19, tested negative for the virus, or has recently recovered from Covid-19.

It will state your name, your date of birth, the date of issue, relevant information about your vaccine or test or recovery and a unique identifier number.

How do I get one?

They are currently being issued to fully vaccinated Irish residents, free of charge.

For those who have recovered, the certificate will be available 11 days after a positive test and will be valid for no more than 180 days after the positive result. Individuals can request the certificate through the emergency certificate helpline on 1800 851 504.

How does it work?

Each certificate has a digital signature which is verified when the QR code is scanned.

Travellers with the certificate will not have to quarantine upon their arrival from EU member states.

Do I have to be fully vaccinated to travel?

No. The European Union said the certificate will not be a prerequisite for travel.

The document also holds data on negative tests, which is often an entry requirement due to public health measures.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has advised unvaccinated people to postpone any travel plans until they have been fully inoculated.

What about children?

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be required to have a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, unless they have valid proof of vaccination or recovery.

Children of any age travelling with accompanying vaccinated or recovered adults will not be required to self-quarantine post-arrival, unless one of the accompanying adults is required to self-quarantine.

Does it apply to the UK?

No, but travellers from Great Britain to Ireland are not required to quarantine if they have proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.

Passengers from the UK will still be required to quarantine with only a negative test.

Are there restrictions when I arrive in a country?

It varies between countries and travellers should check prior to arrival.