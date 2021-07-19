Gardaí concerned for safety of two teens missing from Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers missing from their homes in Co Wicklow.
Jake Hall, 14, and Katie O'Connor, 15, have been missing since yesterday, July 18.
Jake, who is from Aughrim, is described as being 5'8" and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing black jeans, a black tshirt and black boots.
Katie, who is from Ashford, is 5'5" and of slim build. She has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Katie was wearing a grey/white mini skirt, a black jumper and black boots.
Gardaí are concerned for the pair's safety.
Anyone with any information on Katie’s and Jake's whereabouts are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.