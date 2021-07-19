Gardaí concerned for safety of two teens missing from Wicklow

Jake Hall, 14, and Katie O'Connor, 15, are missing from their homes since July 18.
Gardaí concerned for safety of two teens missing from Wicklow

Have you seen Jake Hall and Katie O'Connor? Pictures: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 12:35
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers missing from their homes in Co Wicklow.

Jake Hall, 14, and Katie O'Connor, 15, have been missing since yesterday, July 18.

Jake, who is from Aughrim, is described as being 5'8" and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black jeans, a black tshirt and black boots.

Katie, who is from Ashford, is 5'5" and of slim build. She has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Katie was wearing a grey/white mini skirt, a black jumper and black boots.

Gardaí are concerned for the pair's safety.

Anyone with any information on Katie’s and Jake's whereabouts are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Soup run says it may have to close after inspectors issue it with letter of compliance 

More in this section

Ireland's keeping on the sunny side as temperatures could reach over 30C Ireland's keeping on the sunny side as temperatures could reach over 30C
Soup run says it may have to close after inspectors issue it with letter of compliance  Soup run says it may have to close after inspectors issue it with letter of compliance 
Charity sees 200% increase in people trying to surrender their dogs  Charity sees 200% increase in people trying to surrender their dogs 
Gardaí concerned for safety of two teens missing from Wicklow

'No harm to let the lawn get a tan': Irish Water urges public to conserve water amid hot weather

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices