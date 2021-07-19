Ireland's keeping on the sunny side as temperatures could reach over 30C

High temperatures and sunny skies will continue to be a fixture as we head into another scorching week.

Met Éireann says temperatures could potentially go above 30 degrees this week.

Over the weekend, 29.5 degrees was recorded in Galway - the hottest day so far this year.

A high temperature advisory is in place until midday on Friday with temperatures into the high 20s across the country.

There will be little relief from the heat at night as temperatures will remain in the high teens.

Today, the midlands will be feeling the heat with the mercury hitting 29 while the north of the country will see things cool a bit at around 23 degrees.

Elsewhere, people can expect plenty of sunshine with some patchy cloud and temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees.

While there will be some light breeze tonight, it's going to be another humid one with temperatures remaining up around 17 degrees.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock has said there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the week with some small clouds around.

"It will feel quite hot and humid and the nights are going to stay very mild and humid so it will be uncomfortable for people at times," he said.

Sunshine and soaring temperatures for the week ahead

High pressure will influence the weather for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday will be very warm with widespread sunshine and temperatures will hitting 29 degrees - and reaching higher locally. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower in the evening leading into another hot and humid night.

Wednesday will see some slight relief from the sweltering heat with scattered patches of cloud and a light southerly breeze. Daytime temperatures of between 25 and 20 degrees will fall only slightly to around 18 degrees on Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a little hazier than earlier in the week with good spells of sunshine, a light breeze and temperatures of up to 28 degrees.

Friday, which is when the High Temperature Advisory will be lifted, will see spells of warm sunshine with scattered showers developing over the southern half of the country during the day.

There will be potential for some thundery downpours and temperatures cool slightly to between 22 and 26 degrees.

Towards the weekend, it is expected to cool down slightly with a chance of more showers.

However, Mr Doran-Sherlock says it won't mark the end of summer.

"It is not going to be as warm as it has been but we will still be seeing highs in the low to mid 20s so that is still slightly above average for this time of year," said Mr Doran-Sherlock.

"With the showery conditions, it's not like it is going to be a deluge on people throughout the day. There will still be good sunny spells."

Sun safe

A lifeguard watching the bathers on Brittas Bay in Wicklow. Picture: RollingNews.ie

UV levels will be high to very high under clear skies today so people are advised to wear appropriate clothing, seek shade during the hottest part of the day - between 11am and 3pm - wear sunglasses and wear suitable SPF.

Adults are recommended to apply at least SPF 30 while children should be given SPF 50.

Pollen levels will also remain high over the coming days as the dry and sunny weather continues.

Meanwhile, the RNLI is urging members of the public who are heading to Irish beaches this week to respect the water.

RNLI Head of Water Safety, Gareth Morrison, says people should stick to swimming near lifeguards.

"The RNLI wants everybody to enjoy the coastline, it's beautiful and the beaches are great fun," he said.

"It's very important that if you are going to the beach today to make it a lifeguarded beach.

"Lifeguards save lives and if you bring you and your family to a lifeguarded beach, you will absolutely be doing all you can do to keep your family safe."

The RNLI says if you see anyone in difficulty in the sea call 112 or 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.

Warning signs for heatstroke in pets include excessive panting, dry or pale gums, increased heart rate and weakness, stupor or collapse. Picture: ED/Alamy Live News

Those who have pets should ensure that they are protected from the hot temperatures and do not overheat.

Make sure they have a spot in the shade where they can relax and make sure they have access to plenty of ice cold water.

Dogs should not be walked during the hottest part of the day and should instead be taken out early in the mornings or at night.

If taking your pet out in the car, be mindful of how hot the car gets and keep them cool and hydrated.

Warning signs for heatstroke in pets include excessive panting, dry or pale gums, increased heart rate and weakness, stupor or collapse.

If you notice your pet overheating move them to a cool area, spray them with cool - not cold - water, give them small amounts of cool water to drink and contact your vet.