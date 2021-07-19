Online sexual consent support hub for students

An online sexual consent support hub for third-level students and staff will be available when universities return this autumn.

The website will promote educational and information resources on sexual consent and is part of a wider national campaign being led by the Department of Justice.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton will launch the digital hub in National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) today.

The online service will provide support and information for students as well as consent workshops.

Staff will have access to training in awareness, disclosure and cultural change as well as education on the promotion of consent.

Mr Harris has already indicated his support to introduce consent classes for third-level students in university campuses.

The Department of Justice has also committed to introduce a public awareness campaign to help create a shared understanding of the meaning and importance of consent by the end of the year.

Separately, higher education institutions have all published action plans to tackle sexual violence and harassment in higher education ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Mr Harris asked universities and colleges to draw up these action plans and to make them available online to staff students. They will be required to publish progress reports each year.

“Addressing sexual violence is a priority for me and all those in the third level sector. We must be leaders in this field," Mr Harris said.

“It is vital that our work to end sexual violence and harassment in higher education is informed by the experiences of staff and students on campuses. The findings of the national survey that was conducted by the Higher Education Authority in this regard in April of this year will be invaluable in creating a robust evidence base to inform further policy decisions in this area," he said.

The action plans address the four key areas around institutional culture, processes, policies and targeted initiatives. Higher education institutions will be required to report on progress in implementing the Framework for Consent to the HEA on an annual basis.