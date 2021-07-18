1,179 new Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief warns of 'bumpy journey' over coming weeks

A further 1,179 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Department of Health.

At present, there are 91 patients with Covid-19 in hospital - 22 of whom are being treated in intensive care units, a figure unchanged since yesterday.

As with previous updates, the Department of Health said these daily case numbers may change as a result of future data review, validation and update.

Delta variant means 'bumpy journey for next few weeks' - Paul Reid

Earlier, Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid said the country was in for a “bumpy journey” over the coming weeks due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

In a tweet this morning, Mr Reid said the community positivity testing rate had fallen from 8.4% to 6.7%.

He said that almost 64% of the adult population had now been fully vaccinated against the virus and that 77% of adults had received one vaccine dose.

“A white knuckle ride of vaccines versus Delta, But let’s get there,” Mr Reid said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn meanwhile has urged people to continue to observe public health advice to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

Dr Glynn said 2,550 cases had been confirmed in the last two days.

On Saturday, 1,377 new cases were confirmed - the highest total reported in more than five months.

In a video message shared on the Department of Health's Twitter page, Dr Glynn said there was now a particularly high incidence in people aged between 16 and 30, and the high case numbers are translating into increasing numbers in hospital and intensive care units.

He said the "key message" from health officials over the coming days is for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people to really be careful about indoor settings and to meet up outdoors, if possible.

“If you have any symptoms at all of a cold or flu, including symptoms like a headache, sore throat, or if you have a runny nose, blocked nose, blocked sinuses, please come forward and get a test.

"Don’t meet up with your friends, don’t go to work and don’t meet up with family members if you have any of those symptoms,” he said.

One death, 1,402 new cases in Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, one more death and 1,402 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the NI Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 2,162 Covid-19-linked deaths recorded in the North since the pandemic began, and a total of 138,546 confirmed cases.

