Ministers condemn abusive phone calls to Holohan and Glynn

Gardaí are investigating the abusive phone calls that were made to both the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer on Friday
Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 11:44
Ryan O’Rourke

Ministers Stephen Donnelly and Simon Harris have condemned abusive phone calls reportedly received by public health officials, Drs Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn. 

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that public health doctors deserve our respect and support.

“It is absolutely appalling that public health doctors advising government would be targeted with abuse for doing their jobs in the middle of a pandemic,” Mr Donnelly tweeted.

They have worked relentlessly throughout Covid and have difficult jobs to do.

“Our public health officials have been working around the clock for well over a year now to keep us safe and provide us with the best possible expert advice,” Mr Harris said on Twitter.

"Sickened to hear of abusive calls being directed at them and their families."

Gardaí are investigating the abusive phone calls that were made to both the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer on Friday.

The call made to Dr Glynn's landline was answered by a member of his family who was subjected to the abuse.

RTÉ reporter Fergal Bowers was also on the end of an abusive call, which he received at 3.30am. 

In a Tweet, Mr Bowers said that he will be alerting the relevant authorities.

