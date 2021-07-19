Row over Dublin drugs taskforce escalates over minister's comments 

The public row between the Department of Health and a Dublin drugs taskforce has escalated further after comments made by the drugs strategy minister in the Dáil.

Frank Feighan claimed that the department and the outgoing chairman had agreed a process for the chair's replacement and said that this had not been followed.

The outgoing chairman, Professor Joe Barry, has declined to comment on these claims.

The Irish Examiner understands from sources that the Dáil statement has worsened the standoff between the department and many members of the taskforce.

The dispute centres on the selection by the taskforce of a replacement chairperson with Anna Quigley, a long-time community activist being chosen.

The department was not happy with the process in this appointment and on June 24 wrote to the taskforce informing it that it was being suspended. It alleged there were “governance shortcomings” and said the suspension would run until the introduction of an alternative appointment process.

The unprecedented move marks the first suspension of a local drugs taskforce in their 25 years in existence.

Both Prof Barry and the three community representatives wrote to Mr Feighan requesting that the suspension be lifted and for that to be done by Friday of last week.

The department did not withdraw the suspension but offered to meet the three community representatives.

They rejected this offer saying that the department should meet the entire taskforce.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Mr Feighan said: “As I understand it, at the start of 2021, the outgoing chairperson of the taskforce approached the department to discuss the appointment of a new independent chairperson.

“As stated in the taskforce handbook, the chairperson's independence must clearly be established and evident in the manner in which the business of the taskforce is conducted. In particular, there should be complete transparency in arrangements put in place for the selection process and appointment of the chairperson.”

Responding to questions from Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins, Mr Feighan said: “The Department and the outgoing chairperson agreed a process whereby there would be a search for suitable candidates for the post, with third-party assistance, to identify a shortlist for interview. I understand that the agreed process for selecting and appointing an independent chairperson was not followed.”

He added: “Unfortunately, the failure of the leadership of the taskforce to engage with the department on this matter has left no alternative than to put in place a process to appoint an independent chairperson and to broaden the membership of the task force to include all stakeholders, including public representatives.”

Prof Barry and the community representatives have previously said the appointment process outlined in the official handbook was followed and have rejected any claims of governance shortcomings.