July 19 'a day of hope' for Ireland's aviation sector, says IAA

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) says that the number of flights in the first six months of 2021 was 62% lower than the same period in 2019.

According to the body, it represents the "worst half-year reduction" since records began.

With Irish airspace due to reopen for non-essential travel from Monday, July 19, the IAA has welcomed this as the "first step in the recovery of Ireland’s aviation and travel sectors".

Chief executive of the IAA Peter Kearney said the re-opening was a day of hope and optimism for the aviation sector after almost a year-and-a-half of air traffic closure, caused by the pandemic.

“Aviation is an enabling industry for economic and social wellbeing," Mr Kearney said. "Whilst remaining conscious of the continued public health risks and the challenges for the aviation sector, we are eager to reopen Ireland to the world in the coming months.”

In June of this year, Irish air traffic management services handled 44,975 flights, as well as 14,786 overflights and 19,849 North Atlantic Communications flights.

This represented a 56% decrease in Ireland’s overflight traffic movements, during June 2021, compared to activity in June 2019.

Arrivals and departures traffic from Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports was down by 77.9% last month when compared with June of 2019.

Commercial terminal flights at Cork were down by 85.0%, with an average of 10 commercial daily movements, with traffic down 92% for the first six months.

Commercial terminal flights at Dublin were down by 77.6% with an average of 158 daily commercial movements with traffic down 82.9%% for the first six months.

Commercial terminal flights at Shannon were down by 73.0% with an average of 17 commercial daily movements with traffic down 71.2% for the first six months.

Mr Kearney added that the priority of the IAA was the safety of all those flying in Irish airspace.

“Despite the public health and financial challenges caused by the pandemic, the IAA maintained 24/7 air traffic control services, keeping Irish skies open throughout the pandemic,", he said.

“Now we must work with the aviation sector to regrow aviation, the businesses that rely on it and restore as quickly as possible the businesses and the jobs lost during Covid.”